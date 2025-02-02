Asia Pacific > Australian govt defers nature positive bills until after election

Australian govt defers nature positive bills until after election

Published 22:48 on February 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:56 on February 3, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity

The Australian government has deferred legislation to establish federal environmental protection and information-gathering agencies until after the upcoming election, local media reported.
