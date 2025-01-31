Biodiversity > UK govt launches consultation on land use framework

UK govt launches consultation on land use framework

Published 14:04 on January 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:04 on January 31, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

The UK government launched on Friday a public consultation on a framework aimed at enhancing decision-making on land use across the country, with potential implications for the emerging nature markets.
