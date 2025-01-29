Americas > WEF, global consulting firm release guidance on biodiversity credit metrics

WEF, global consulting firm release guidance on biodiversity credit metrics

Published 13:58 on January 29, 2025

The World Economic Forum (WEF) and a global consulting firm have released a paper to help the private sector navigate nature metrics in the emerging biodiversity credit market, while investigating how these align with disclosure frameworks.
