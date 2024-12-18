Biodiversity > INTERVIEW: French biodiversity credit scheme risks incentivising offsetting over impact avoidance

INTERVIEW: French biodiversity credit scheme risks incentivising offsetting over impact avoidance

Published 15:59 on December 18, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:59 on December 18, 2024  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

The voluntary biodiversity credit scheme announced in France could incentivise offsetting over the reduction and avoidance of impacts on nature, as the underlying rules have raised serious doubts over their effectiveness in recent years, a biodiversity consultant has told Carbon Pulse.
The voluntary biodiversity credit scheme announced in France could incentivise offsetting over the reduction and avoidance of impacts on nature, as the underlying rules have raised serious doubts over their effectiveness in recent years, a biodiversity consultant has told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.