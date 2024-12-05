Asia Pacific > Nomura AM to add corporate nature opportunities to ESG scores

Nomura AM to add corporate nature opportunities to ESG scores

Published 14:38 on December 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:38 on December 5, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Japan

Nomura Asset Management plans to incorporate nature-related opportunity indicators into its proprietary ESG scoring model in the “near future”, an executive has told Carbon Pulse.
