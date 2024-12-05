Africa > Development banks pledge $12 bln for land degradation

Development banks pledge $12 bln for land degradation

Published 13:32 on December 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:32 on December 5, 2024  / /  Africa, Biodiversity, EMEA, Middle East

Financiers, mostly development banks, at the UN desertification conference COP16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this week have committed $12 billion towards drought resilience, land restoration, and combatting land degradation.
