Biodiversity > INTERVIEW: UK developer delivers 105 houses with biodiversity net gain

INTERVIEW: UK developer delivers 105 houses with biodiversity net gain

Published 13:17 on December 2, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:47 on December 2, 2024  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

A residential house builder in the northwest of England has delivered 105 houses with biodiversity net gain (BNG), having started two years ago when the development requirements were in their infancy.
A residential house builder in the northwest of England has delivered 105 houses with biodiversity net gain (BNG), having started two years ago when the development requirements were in their infancy.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.