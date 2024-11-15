Biodiversity > France launches voluntary biodiversity credit scheme

France launches voluntary biodiversity credit scheme

Published 14:09 on November 15, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:09 on November 15, 2024  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

The French government has announced the launch of a national scheme for voluntary biodiversity credits, in an attempt to mobilise private financing towards nature conservation and restoration.
