Americas > Regen, Terrasos partner to develop blockchain platform for biodiversity credit market

Regen, Terrasos partner to develop blockchain platform for biodiversity credit market

Published 17:11 on November 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:11 on November 13, 2024  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, South & Central, US

US-based environmental credit platform Regen Network Development and Colombia-based developer Terrasos have partnered to create a new blockchain-based system for enabling transparent sales of biodiversity credits.
US-based environmental credit platform Regen Network Development and Colombia-based developer Terrasos have partnered to create a new blockchain-based system for enabling transparent sales of biodiversity credits.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.