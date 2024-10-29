Biodiversity > Finland to be first EU nation to set up voluntary biodiversity credit framework

Finland to be first EU nation to set up voluntary biodiversity credit framework

Published 13:35 on October 29, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:35 on October 29, 2024  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

Finland has become the first EU member state to announce plans to develop a framework for companies to invest in voluntary biodiversity credits that go beyond existing environmental offsetting provisions, in a bid to encourage companies to take nature action.
Finland has become the first EU member state to announce plans to develop a framework for companies to invest in voluntary biodiversity credits that go beyond existing environmental offsetting provisions, in a bid to encourage companies to take nature action.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.