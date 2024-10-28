COP16: International panel releases framework for biodiversity credit markets
Published 15:00 on October 28, 2024 / Last updated at 17:39 on October 25, 2024 / Giada Ferraglioni and Sergio Colombo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA
An influential panel led by the UK and France on Monday released its long-awaited framework to steer and scale the development of high integrity biodiversity markets, advising against secondary markets transactions and ruling out the use of non-local credits for offsetting except for contribution purposes.
