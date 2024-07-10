Data firm launches tool to drive conservation efforts in US

A US-based data intelligence company has launched a platform to support decision-making on biodiversity conservation efforts across the country’s Western states.

NatureServe’s conservation data portal will use an updated version of the map of biodiversity importance (MoBI), a publicly accessible dataset initially released in 2020 and designed to identify areas essential for species survival.

The tool will support the efforts of a wide variety of conservation partners by providing a comprehensive understanding of what is at-risk or protected in the area.

“By integrating cutting-edge modelling techniques and expanding our species coverage, we are better equipped to identify and protect critical habitats, ensuring the preservation of our natural heritage for future generations,” Lori Scott, executive director at NatureServe, said in a statement.

The updated MoBI dataset includes additional biodiversity hotspots such as the Rio Grande and Pecos rivers, and the desert southwest, critical for freshwater species and rare plants, respectively.

Furthermore, it assesses over 600 species that have been newly identified as at-risk, including an entirely new group of taxa, the solitary bees.

Source: NatureServe

“These advances also support efforts such as the 30 by 30 initiative, an ambitious endeavour to conserve 30% of nature by 2030,” NatureServe said in a statement.

According to Chris Tracey, director of spatial analysis at NatureServe, the map resolution is now nine times more precise than the initial release.

NatureServe partnered with California-based software company Esri, one of the largest global providers of geographic information system (GIS) technology, to leverage the new potential of MoBI.

“Effective conservation requires understanding where action is most needed, and also how to target efforts, and with what priority,” Sean Breyer, Esri director of ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World, added in a statement.

Speaking to Carbon Pulse earlier this year, David Gadsden, director of conservation solutions at Esri, said that, given its ability to forecast future scenarios and prevent nature loss, mapping software can also be a key contributor to scaling up investments in conservation.

“Through mapping software, you can easily visualise impacts on biodiversity, identify critical ecosystems, and monitor progress,” he said.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

