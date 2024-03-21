Global biodiversity fund approves first grants

The Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF) has approved its first grants, agreeing to spend $40 million on four projects in Brazil, Gabon, and Mexico, administrator Global Environment Facility (GEF) announced Wednesday.

The fund, which was established last year and held its first board meeting last month, approved the grants which it said will ensure long-term financing, improved management, and expansion of protected areas, in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and local communities, but without offering further details on the projects or organisations that will receive them.

“I am thrilled to see the GBFF up and running and providing high-impact support to biodiverse countries whose work to protect nature is critically important to 2030 goals,” said GED CEO and Chairperson Carlos Manuel Rodriguez in a press release.

“I congratulate Brazil, Gabon, and Mexico for their efforts to prioritise meaningful initiatives that the GBFF can support in a way that builds on and amplifies financing from the Global Environment Facility trust fund related to biodiversity.”

While developed nations have committed to deliver $20 billion in annual nature finance by 2025, the GBFF so far has only raised $214 mln.

It opened up for a first round of applications after the February inaugural meeting, and will from now on do so every time an additional $250 mln is raised.

“I hope that this early progress ahead of COP16 will inspire more proposals from countries and also encourage further donors to contribute to the new fund,” said David Cooper, acting executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

The GEF release said that around half the initial funding approved will support conservation, restoration, sustainable use, and biodiversity management actions by Indigenous Peoples and local communities.

In the longer term, the GBFF has an aspirational target that at least 20% of its funding should go to IPLCs.

