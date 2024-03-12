Italian region allocates almost €11 mln for nature conservation projects

A regional council in northern Italy has allocated €10.5 million from the EU to fund projects aimed at protecting and restoring biodiversity, warning that conservation efforts must expand beyond existing protected areas.

Funds from the EU’s European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) will go towards enhancing species and ecosystem conservation, while also strengthening the Regional Ecological Network (Recore) initiative, established in 2009 to boost the management of protected areas.

“The destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats due to the expansion of human activities represent one of the greatest threats to biodiversity at a global and local level,” said Barbara Lori, regional councillor for territorial and landscape planning at the Emilia-Romagna Regional Council.

“We decided to step up and intervene to preserve and repair natural habitats,” Lori said.

Local authorities managing parks and biodiversity-sensitive areas – such as the Tuscan-Emilian Apennine National Park – will be eligible for the funds.

Each project can receive up to €1 mln for an intervention that must be completed by the end of 2026, the council said.

Eligible initiatives include:

The creation, restoration, or rehabilitation of natural habitats

The construction of ‘ecoducts’ to support animal crossings

Measures to help fish overcome artificial barriers in water bodies

The renaturation of waterways

The creation of wetlands, ponds, and peat bogs

THE NATURA 2000 NETWORK

The council initiative mainly targets, but is not limited to, supporting protected areas under the Natura 2000 programme, the world’s largest network of protected areas comprising as many as 27,000 sites across the EU member states, and covering over 18% of the bloc’s land area and 9% of its marine area.

“The protection of biodiversity in our region is primarily entrusted to a system of protected areas and sites of the Natura 2000 network, which overall cover 16.2% of the land surface,” said the public call for applications, stressing the need to expand conservation efforts outside these sites.

“Due to their limited extension, these areas are not sufficient to protect biodiversity or fully contribute to maintaining the efficient evolutionary processes of flora and fauna.”

The preservation of Natura 2000 sites – informed by the EU Habitats and Birds Directives – was prioritised by the newly approved Nature Restoration Law, aimed at restoring at least 30% of the habitat types established in the bill.

Human activity within these areas is not banned. However, member states must ensure that species and habitats are not disturbed or damaged.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

