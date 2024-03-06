Dublin-based coffee group purchases first biodiversity credits in Ireland

A Dublin-based coffee group has purchased a batch of biodiversity credits to support nature enhancement at Ireland’s Dunsany Nature Reserve, claimed as the first transaction of its kind in the country and the second in Europe.

Under the agreement, Coffeangel will invest 5% of its profits over the next five years in acquiring the biodiversity credits issued by the Irish clean-tech company Bionua.

The first transaction, announced on Tuesday, was completed at the end of December, Carbon Pulse has learned.

“We are extremely proud and excited to be involved in this innovative initiative. While committing 5% of Coffeeangel’s profits is a significant investment for a small business like us, we believe this is the right thing to do,” Karl Purdy, CEO of Coffeeangel, told Carbon Pulse, without disclosing any information regarding the price of the credits.

The initiative aims to protect and enhance habitats at the Dunsany Nature Reserve, while also removing and storing a minimum of 80,000 kg of harmful carbon from the atmosphere in its first year, the companies said in a statement.

“Through our biodiversity credits, we are giving companies the chance to make a real-world difference locally by supporting the rewilding of nature and, in so doing, combating biodiversity loss,” said William Butterly, founder of Bionua.

Bionua harnesses technology, including satellite imaging and ground-based sensors, to measure biodiversity uplifts – both above and below ground – and carbon sequestration.

“This is the first sale of credits of many that we envisage from our partnership with Dunsany Nature Reserve, which has the capacity to produce hundreds of credits per month for organisations, whether they are large corporates or small- and medium-sized enterprises.”

The reserve, located 35 km from Dublin, is part of the historic Dunsany Estate in Meath, and covers approximately 300 hectares dedicated to rewilding efforts.

FLEDGLING MARKET

The agreement between Coffeeangel, Bionua, and the Dunsany Estate marks the second transaction of this kind in Europe.

In May, Stockholm-based Swedbank bought 91 biodiversity credits generated through a domestic forestry project at an undisclosed price.

Orsa Besparingsskog, a Scandinavian-style forest cooperative in central Sweden, issued the credits.

While the biodiversity market is still developing, demand for credits could reach up to $180 billion annually by 2050 in a radical scenario, the World Economic Forum (WEF) estimated.

According to a report published last year by BloombergNEF, the eight most developed biodiversity crediting schemes globally covered over 800,000 has, with $8 million in funding allocated at the time.

Carbon Pulse has reached out to Bionua for further information.

