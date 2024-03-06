Research highlights Australia’s rampant deforestation rates

Beef farming expansion in Queensland is driving Australia’s large scale deforestation trend, according to new modelling released Wednesday by NGO Greenpeace.

The research, commissioned by Greenpeace and conducted by the University of Queensland, shows huge swathes of federally-mapped koala and threatened species habitat bulldozed in the state.

Around 2.2 million hectares of forest and bushland was cleared in Queensland in just five-years, according to the modelling.

The environmental group said 2.1 mln ha of this was mapped threatened species habitat, and over 730,000 ha of this was endangered koala habitat.

University of Queensland adjunct professor Martin Taylor conducted the research by comparing state government land clearing data to federally mapped areas of environmental significance.

Taylor told the Guardian that the majority of the recorded land clearing occurred in regrowth forest that was more than 15-years-old, old enough to provide a rich habitat for native animals, he said.

“Industry voices like to say this is just controlling knee-high regrowth, so it’s just vegetation management [but] a 15-year-old eucalypt forest can be at least 10 to 15 metres high – they are forests.”

Greenpeace noted that over 90% of deforestation in Australia occurs without federal environmental assessment due to a legal blind spot in the country’s Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC), which is currently being reformed.

Environmental groups are urging the Labor party government to introduce a so-called “land-clearing trigger”, so that any plans to clear significant tracts of land are assessed at the federal level.

They say the current draft of the law reforms do not go far enough to address the issue.

BIG BEEF

Gemma Plesman, Greenpeace APAC senior campaigner, said in a statement that the vast majority of deforestation in Australia is for beef production, most of which goes to fast food companies such as McDonald’s, as well as supermarket chains Coles and Woolworths.

“Most consumers would be horrified to know that their steak dinner could be fuelling forest and wildlife destruction,” Plesman said.

“It doesn’t need to be this way. The majority of Australian beef is already deforestation-free but currently, companies like McDonalds do not have adequate systems in place to rule out deforestation from their supply chain.”

McDonald’s is looking to eliminate deforestation from its global supply chain by 2030, according to its latest sustainability report.

The fast-food giant requires that all beef it sources meets the requirement of its deforestation-free beef procurement policy and commitment on forests, the report said.

This includes no deforestation of primary forests or areas of high conservation value and no development of high carbon stock forest areas, according to the policy.

It claimed that in aggregate, over 99% of its primary commodities continue to be sourced supporting deforestation-free supply chains in 2022.

However, Plesman told Carbon Pulse via email that Greenpeace believed that McDonald’s is greenwashing its claims due to its minimalist definition of the forest that their commitments apply to, and the lack of clarity around how they ensure those commitments are being implemented.

“[Their definition] doesn’t capture the vast majority of forest and bushland being deforested. Their commitment isn’t in line with the Accountability Framework Initiative (AFI), the international roadmap and best practice standard for achieving ethical supply chains,” she said.

“It’s unclear if they can certify down to property level where they are sourcing their beef or if they have systems in place to verify implementation of their commitment through their entire supply chain.”

Meanwhile, according to its 2023 sustainability report, Woolworths Group aims to achieve net-zero deforestation by the end of 2025, but noted this would take “significant work”.

It said it would work with industry and suppliers over the next year to understand the practical implications of this transition through improved product traceability and logistics to segregate deforestation and conversion free certified commodities.

Coles Group’s sustainability report noted that deforestation from high-risk commodities was one of the top 10 material issues as ranked by its stakeholders, however it has yet to set any time-bound targets to achieve 100% deforestation and conversion-free supply chains for those commodities.

Pleman said that companies purchasing beef have a responsibility to eliminate deforestation from their supply chain, describing the practice as “unnecessary and out-of-step with global demand for responsibly-sourced beef”.

“This shocking data should be a wake-up call to companies who are effectively hiding the deforestation in their products from consumers,” she said.

“It’s time for them to lead the way with strong commitments to bulldozer-free beef.”

Last November, Australia’s Westpac bank announced it would end lending to the conversion of natural forest to agricultural land from December next year.

