Renewable energy developer, conservation group to cooperate on biodiversity restoration in Denmark

A Danish energy developer and a Copenhagen-headquartered nature conservation organisation have teamed up to bolster the protection and restoration of local biodiversity through ensuring that new renewable energy projects will positively impact nature.

Under the agreement, European Energy and the Danish Society for Nature Conservation committed to building renewable energy plants in a way that they don’t harm nature from start to finish, they announced this week.

The deal encompasses nine standard guidelines to provide a framework that European Energy will follow when developing solar and wind projects in Denmark.

Notably, the framework will guide European Energy in identifying the most optimal areas for projects, preventing the company from building plants at sites that are regarded as valuable for nature protection.

“This is achieved through good management, wise resource selection, and the support and restoration of local nature and biodiversity,” the companies highlighted in the document.

The agreement states – among other things – that for each solar park European Energy develops, an additional five hectares of land will be allocated for nature restoration. As well, for every wind turbine seated, one hectare will be reserved for nature conservation.

European Energy is working on developing solar, wind, and Power-to-X (PtX) projects that will cover “many thousands of hectares”, newspaper Borsen reported. To date, the company has installed 1 GW of solar cells in the country, which equals more than 1,000 ha.

“Projects must support and promote local biodiversity by preserving and promoting the existing nature on the site, while at the same time creating new habitats that support local biodiversity,” the agreement said.

“The agreement enables us to have an even greater positive impact on local Danish nature and biodiversity,” said Thorvald Spanggaard, executive vice president of project development at European Energy.

According to Biodiversity, the information system for European countries, only 14.9% of the land in Denmark has been designated as protected areas – far below the EU total of 26.4%.

The initiative seeks to underscore that green energy and wild nature are not opposites, and that the climate crisis must not prevent companies from addressing biodiversity loss.

“Sometimes, in the public debate, it is portrayed that nature and climate action are the opposite of each other,” said Maria Reumert Gjerding, president of Denmark’s Nature Conservation Association.

“We think this is a false dichotomy, and with this agreement, we show that the fight for nature and climate can be reconciled if you think about it and make an effort.”

“It is essential that considerations for nature, the environment, and the expansion of renewable energy go hand in hand, and that solutions must, as far as possible, benefit both the climate and the environment,” the companies said.

In a whitepaper published in September, Danish energy company Orsted – which is also the largest offset wind developer in the world – urged renewable energy developers to set net-positive biodiversity targets.

Orsted plans to ensure that all renewable energy projects commissioned from 2030 will generate a positive impact on biodiversity.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***