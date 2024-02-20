Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator seeks alignment between Nature Repair Market, ACCU Scheme

The Australian government’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has said it will look to align processes in the newly-established Nature Repair Market with the country’s carbon market, as one of the key bodies overseeing the scheme.

According to a media release published late Monday, the CER is working closely with the Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water (DCCEEW) to implement the voluntary biodiversity market that was legislated at the end of last year.

“As an independent statutory authority, the CER will be responsible for administering the scheme,” it said.

Highlighting the similarities to the government’s Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) Scheme, the regulator said the NRM would have methodology determinations that outline the rules for eligible projects.

These methods are currently being developed with experts and other stakeholders led by DCCEEW.

“The CER will administer both the Nature Repair Market and the ACCU Scheme to support alignment between carbon and biodiversity markets,” it said.

“Where possible, the CER will use its experience to create synergies and streamline processes to make it easier for landholders to participate in both schemes.”

Throughout the lengthy consultive process, several experts raised concerns with trying to compare and align Australia’s carbon market with the NRM, due to lack of like-for-likeness when comparing one-tonne of CO2 emissions and the more nebulous concept of restoring nature.

Others have argued it was inappropriate for the Clean Energy Regulator overseeing the Nature Repair Market, due to its past controversies overseeing the ACCU Scheme.

The regulator at the time argued that the methods, processes, and IT structures that it uses to oversee the ACCU Scheme could be adapted and applied to NRM.

However, more specific details on how the NRM will co-exist with the ACCU Scheme, and whether the same project area will be allowed to generate both biodiversity credits and ACCUs, has yet to be clarified by regulators, or the government.

According to the its statement Monday, the CER’s responsibilities will include:

assessing applications to register, vary or cancel projects

​​​issuing biodiversity certificates

performing ongoing assurance, monitoring, and compliance activities

maintaining the public register of biodiversity projects and certificates

publishing scheme information and education activities to support the market.

By Mark Tilly – mark@carbon-pulse.com

