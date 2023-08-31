Link executive pay to nature targets to spur action, urges Holcim exec

The bonuses of senior leaders at companies should depend on achieving environmental goals on nature as well as climate, according to an executive at Holcim, one of the world’s biggest cement producers.

At Holcim, executives have their pay linked to the corporation’s targets on freshwater, CO2 emissions and recycled waste, said Renata Pollini, the firm’s head of nature.

Sustainability-linked bonuses are “one thing I would recommend … that’s quite important to get the ball rolling”, Pollini said during a webinar hosted by corporate disclosure non-profit CDP.

The top 200 senior leaders at Holcim are incentivised to deliver on goals including reducing freshwater withdrawal per tonne of cement, according to Holcim’s 2023 climate report.

In 2022, performance resulted in a “payout of 172%” based on achieving goals including the freshwater target, Holcim said, with the company unable to immediately respond to Carbon Pulse’s request for further details.

Tying pay to a corporation’s greenhouse gas emissions is common in some countries, but nature-linked bonuses are rarer. Some 78% of Europe’s 50 largest companies have adopted some form of a carbon target in executive pay, according to a report published by auditing firm PwC this year.

Holcim has committed to reducing freshwater withdrawal by 2030 in cement, aggregate and ready-mix concrete production by 33%, 20%, and 15% respectively. The company achieved an ‘A’ rating on CDP’s water security rankings, placing it among the top 107 of 15,000 companies last year.

The Switzerland-based firm is taking part in a pilot of the science-based targets for nature organised by Science Based Targets Network (SBTN). The long-awaited release in May marked the first opportunity for businesses to set targets for land and freshwater with science-based backing comparable to that of the climate targets of the Science Based Targets initiative.

A “challenging” part of setting targets for nature is galvanising Holcim’s approximately 85,000 small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) suppliers, Pollini said. “We are planning to do a lot of training … to explain the importance of this and to also help them with the target,” she said.

Nicole Hardiman, corporate engagement manager of science-based targets for nature at CDP said SMEs need more resources for education in approaching nature goals.

Other actions companies can take wherever they are on their sustainability journey include disclosing to all three CDP questionnaires and applying the draft methodology of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures, Hardiman said.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

