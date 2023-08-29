Indian state boycotts central government’s palm oil plantation drive in a bid to protect biodiversity

A state government in India this year refrained from participating in the federal government’s annual palm oil plantation drive, saying it would hurt the state’s biodiversity while leading to an increase in carbon emissions.

The federal government launched National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) in Aug. 2021 to boost palm oil production in an attempt to drive down import spending and cater to the increasing domestic demand.

Under the NMEO-OP, the federal government has fixed a target to increase area under palm oil cultivation to 1 million hectares by 2025-26 from 0.35 mln currently, asking the Northeastern states to achieve half of that increase despite the area being far smaller than the rest of India.

But this year the Northeastern state of Meghalaya refused to participate in the planting, which commenced on July 25 and ended on Aug. 12, due to its effects on the state’s biodiversity, the Hindustan Times reported.

“I understand the national mandate for the palm oil push, but I have historically opposed its cultivation on biodiversity terrain like ours ever since there was the push on the same,” James K Sangma, chairman of Meghalaya Industries Development Corporation, told the paper.

“Our ancient forests and biodiversity perform valuable climate service for the nation and we are looking at a sustainable livelihood model that is less extractive in nature,” he added.

India is the largest importer of palm oil in the world and palm oil makes up for around 56% of the total imports of edible oil.

Under the mission, state governments and palm oil processing companies plant large areas every year.

Major palm oil growing states such as Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Tripura participated in the drive this along with major oil palm processing companies Patanjali Foods, Godrej Agrovet, and 3F.

According to the journal Nature, increased expansion of area under palm oil cultivation has led to deforestation, peatland draining, and forests burning in Southeast Asia. Negative impacts further include biodiversity decline, increased greenhouse gas emissions, and air pollution.

“The Northeastern states of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh together make up the biggest carbon sinks for India and are very critical for the country in realising its goals under the Paris Agreement,” Sangma told the Hindustan Times.

“[T]hat the indigenous population in the state is against deforestation and palm oil plantations have caused an uproar earlier amongst the farmers,” he added.

Meghalaya is a part of the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot and has been identified as a key area for conservation due to high species diversity and high level of endemism.

“There is a lot of resistance locally to palm oil,” Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, the state’s agriculture minister, told local media.

As India plans to boost its palm oil output, the South Asian country has also pledged to increase its total forest cover to 1 million sq. km by 2030 from around 800,000 sq. km currently, as part of its carbon emissions commitments under the Paris Agreement.

