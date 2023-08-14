UK company wins government backing to kickstart biodiversity credits in Scotland

UK-based CreditNature has won a contract with the Scottish government to develop a biodiversity credit system, in an effort to catalyse the voluntary market in Scotland.

The contract worth £500,000 from the Scottish Government’s Civtech programme will enable CreditNature to develop its fintech platform to facilitate the first generation of voluntary biodiversity credits.

The company’s technology uses its Nature Impact Tokens, digital assets that represent a set of environmental benefits achieved by nature recovery projects, alongside its NARIA (Natural Asset Recovery Investment Analytics) monitoring and reporting framework. Last week, CreditNature released the NARIA framework to market participants.

Over the next year, the company will be working with supply-side actors to fully test its platform, including with large estates and farming clusters. CreditNature aims to embed “high-integrity” approaches for nature recovery in the landowner contracts associated with the Nature Impact Tokens. They will also add a “river dynamics” element to the NARIA framework.

On the demand side, CreditNature will work on developing comprehensive guidelines for token ownership with corporations, and a framework for reporting procedures aligned to the Taskforce for Nature-related Disclosures and Science-based Target’s initiative. The company aims to issue its first Scottish token sales within this 12-month contract.

“The biodiversity credit market alone is predicted to reach £12-35 billion by 2050, and, thanks to the vision of Scotland, we can accelerate the growth of a system that is both fit for Scotland and will scale internationally” said CreditNature, CEO, Cain Blythe.

There will be expectations that the approaches developed under this programme will be scalable and aligned to the wider-UK and international approaches for environmental markets. CreditNature is also piloting its approach in Southeast Asia and Africa.

The biodiversity credit market is extremely nascent in Scotland, which has seen rapid growth of Woodland Code and Peatland Code carbon projects in recent years. It’s hoped that by developing a government-backed approach under this contract, the market will go some way in reducing partly-devolved Scotland’s £20 bln biodiversity funding gap.

By Tom Woolnough – tom@carbon-pulse.com