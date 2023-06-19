INTERVIEW: In biodiversity, more private finance must mean more state oversight

The ecological success of the voluntary biodiversity credit market will be almost entirely determined by the quality of the governance mechanisms and the measurement methods used, according to a leading biodiversity finance researcher.

In little over a couple of years, the concept of voluntary biodiversity credits has gone from relative obscurity to taking centre stage in discussions on how private sector finance can be leveraged to help close the massive $700-billion funding gap needed to solve the global biodiversity crisis.

A rapidly growing line of developers stand ready with project ideas, new methodologies surface regularly, and potential buyers are watching eagerly, though many remain hesitant to pull the trigger even as Sweden’s Swedbank less than three weeks ago announced a first European deal in the fledgling market.

But as everyone wants to get the market started as soon as possible due to the urgency of the nature loss crisis, there is also a keen sense that many of the elements required to support a successful market aren’t yet in place.

“For biodiversity credits to become a big part of the solution we must both get the money flowing and make sure that we actually deliver biodiversity uplift,” Sophus zu Ermgassen told Carbon Pulse.

A postdoctoral ecological economist at the UK’s University of Oxford, zu Ermgassen is currently working with a team of other scientists on a study on biodiversity credits, due out in late summer.

Data for the biodiversity credit market is non-existent so far, but among the lessons that can be learned from other nature-based markets such as payments for ecosystem services biodiversity offsets, and REDD+ carbon projects, one element stands out, he said: You must be able to test if the things you do work.

That has been missing in many of the abovementioned markets, and goes a long way towards explaining their relative failures.

“There is no alternative to robust impact evaluation. I know other types of data are cheaper and easier to gather, but there’s no other kind of study design that is a sufficient substitute,” zu Ermgassen said.

In order to have that, the market will need good governance structures and good measurement methods, which zu Ermgassen said “would determine almost 100%” whether or not the fledgling market will be an ecological success.

“Without it you risk that in 20 years’ time some researcher like me is doing an impact evaluation, and finds out the whole thing hasn’t delivered additional conservation outcomes,” he added.

ARE WE REALLY LEARNING THE LESSONS?

Last week, zu Ermgassen and a group of other researchers in the UK and Spain published an article in the Nature Ecology and Evolution journal, warning that even though there are calls for the private sector to play a bigger part in addressing biodiversity, that does not mean that the public sector should step back.

On the contrary, state actors need to increase efforts to make sure inherent corporate preferences for investments with a short-term outlook and high return rate don’t lead to perverse outcomes for new market mechanisms, and that private-sector participants don’t end up trying to regulate their own behaviours in such markets, as has been the case elsewhere.

So far, there is little or no state actor involvement in the emerging biodiversity credit market, and while there is a lot of talk among market participants that “we must learn the lessons from other markets”, there is limited proof that those lessons have been learned, zu Ermgassen told Carbon Pulse.

For example, the biggest problem surrounding REDD+ projects in the carbon market has been baseline setting, yet there are biodiversity credit methodologies circulating that allow project proponents to set their own baselines.

Meanwhile, the biodiversity offset programme in the state of Victoria in Australia has suffered from a poorly designed additionality mechanism that has failed to determine whether recorded improvements were down to projects or not – and similar mechanisms lacking a counterfactual element have surfaced in the biodiversity credit space.

“The solutions being proposed do not yet address some of the systemic issues we’ve seen in other conservation incentive schemes,” the Oxford economist said.

“I want to make it clear that I am not calling for the market to hold, I hugely respect and value biodiversity innovation and entrepreneurship. If private finance is to be a key part of the solution we want it fast, but we need extremely solid scientific monitoring to make sure it’s actually improving nature,” he said.

CLAIMS, CARROTS, AND STICKS

The voluntary biodiversity credit market will almost by definition not be an offset market, so in a lot of cases the claims that buyers of the credits attach to them won’t be a similarly thorny issue as carbon market participants have struggled with.

For example, if a company buys a batch of voluntary credits as a general gesture towards contributing to “global restoration of nature” without implying any direct correlation with the company’s overall performance on biodiversity, it will not matter much if the credits really achieved all that was intended or not as it is not legitimising a biodiversity loss elsewhere.

But there are use cases for biodiversity credits where quality measurements of what has been achieved will be vital, according to zu Ermgassen.

For instance, the picture becomes a lot more complicated if an organisation has measured its biodiversity footprint in order to make claims around taking actions that have a “nature positive” element, especially if it includes supply chains.

“There are a lot of things we don’t understand well about biodiversity impacts of supply chains,” zu Ermgassen said, referencing lack of data, lack of knowledge of where some raw materials come from, and so on.

If companies want to use biodiversity credits to make up for harm to biodiversity they can’t even fully quantify and want to use those credits to claim they have achieved nature-positive objectives, the additionality value of those credits becomes very important, according to zu Ermgassen.

That said, there is no ready-to-go model for how governing the fledgling market can or should be constructed, although a number of experts and organisations have made recommendations in the past year or so.

Methodologies are still being developed and refined, including from experienced carbon offset standards Verra and Plan Vivo, and some have proposed that organised buyers clubs could help back the good ones and ignore those more lacking.

However, at the same time, many market participants – whether buyers or sellers – may not see it in their interests to implement expensive safeguards to guarantee quality.

There are also recommendations to set up various local, national, and global structures to ensure quality implementation of projects and that they are in line with the biodiversity targets of both the buying and selling jurisdiction.

But almost 20 years after the birth of the voluntary carbon market, many selling countries are only now finding it in their interest to oversee activities in that market, whereas governments in most buyer countries are still reluctant to impose guidelines or regulations for which types of carbon credits their domestic emitters purchase.

“I am very impressed by the people I have met so far in the biodiversity credit market, everybody has the best intentions. But we desperately need some sort of carrot and some sort of stick,” zu Ermgassen told Carbon Pulse.

“We need an ecosystem of innovation with really good environmental and social science, underpinned by strong oversight to ensure credits are really delivering what they say they are, that also works for the local communities where the projects are taking place.”

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

