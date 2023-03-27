Around 80% of key biodiversity sites have human infrastructure with share set to rise, study finds

Published 09:32 on March 27, 2023

The vast majority of the of the world’s key biodiversity sites already contain human-made infrastructure, with the share of these areas likely to be impacted by further development only expected to increase, a global assessment by scientific researchers has found.