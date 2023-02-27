GEF-led group urges governments to help build, drive voluntary nature certificate market

Biodiversity-positive carbon credits and nature certificates can play a key role in closing the biodiversity funding gap, but governments and policymakers should support the development and scaling-up of the market, according to a high-level working group led by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

GEF has released a substantial report on innovative finance for nature and people ahead of the Mar. 1-2 One Forest Summit in Libreville co-hosted by France and Gabon.

In the report, the working group – spanning members from a number of financial, market, research, and conservation organisations – looked at ways for the global community to meet the Kunming-Montreal target of scaling up biodiversity finance to $200 billion annually by 2030, with a special focus on biodiversity-positive carbon credits and nature certificates.

“The working group affirms that with clear policy frameworks and signals, good governance, improved institutional capacities, and inclusive and transparent rules of engagement, biodiversity-positive carbon credits and nature certificates have the potential to markedly complement other financial mechanisms towards meeting the goals and targets of the Global Biodiversity Framework and the Paris Agreement,” it concluded.

Achieving that will take a lot of effort from a lot of stakeholders, including governments, which so far have played a minimal role in voluntary nature market construction beyond Australia and the UK.

The GEF report included a number of recommendations for governments and policy-makers, saying they should:

Support the development and scaling up of innovative nature finance, including biodiversity-positive carbon credits and nature certificates, within a comprehensive approach to resource mobilisation

Provide and maintain clear policies, incentives, and institutional frameworks

Clarify the contributions of biodiversity-positive carbon credits and nature certificates to the implementation of Paris and Kunming-Montreal at the national level, and contribute to major global meetings on finance and sustainable development

Pilot and test credits as part of national biodiversity and climate strategies and plans

Promote effective governance for nature certificates and enhance the existing carbon governance to include biodiversity elements

“To ensure durability and scaling up, governments are encouraged to promote the convergence of international approaches to carbon credits and nature certificates with national payment for ecosystem services schemes,” the report said.

By providing adequate regulatory frameworks, legal reforms, and national plans, governments can play a crucial role in creating the settings needed to drive demand for certificates, GEF said, noting that creating scalable demand remains a key challenge for the emerging market.

It stressed, however, that while a voluntary nature certificate market could learn lessons from the host of existing biodiversity offset markets, it did not back an offsetting approach to a global voluntary market.

“Nature certificates represent an entirely positive contribution to biodiversity. As they are not offsets, nature certificates are not constrained by ecological equivalency in that they do not have to compensate the loss of ‘equivalent’ components of biodiversity or loss of local ecosystem services in specific areas,” it said.

“Hence, they have the potential to scale more easily than biodiversity offsets and, in particular, international trades can be envisaged.”

Policymakers can help bring the market to the point where a critical number of trades begin to take place by piloting and testing various market options, including taking advantage of funding opportunities from institutions like GEF and the Green Climate Fund, it said.

At the moment, Australia’s under-construction nature repair market is on track to be the world’s first government-backed nature market, though plans to only award a single credit to each project regardless of size or achievements mean it’s unlikely to generate much private-sector involvement, according to observers.

INCENTIVES

Breathing life into the market is not only up to governments, however.

In recommendations to market-related institutions, such as standard bodies, private sector partnerships, project developers, and others, the GEF said they should strive to generate and sustain demand incentives for individual buyers and private investors.

“[N]on-state actors and partnerships can be instrumental in articulating demand generation,” it said.

“For instance, blended finance may be an effective incentive for the private sector.”

It also urged such institutions to engage in collaboration on methodologies, certification standards, and metrics to ensure rules and requirements for quantifying and reporting biodiversity and carbon benefits.

Meanwhile, it would fall on all market participants to ensure the engagement of and benefits for Indigenous peoples and local communities as custodians of ecosystems, as well as elaborating and applying integrity principle for both demand and supply sides.

That should include transparency and sound governance, equity, measurement, reporting and verification, and claim credibility, the report said.

Additionally, the working group recommended all sides of the market come together to establish and support a global partnership platform to:

Accelerate and scale up biodiversity-positive carbon credit and nature certificate programmes that deliver equitable, nature positive outcomes

Support identification and inventory of suitable priority areas

Facilitate methodology collaboration and cooperation among existing and emerging initiatives and institutions

Collaborate on good governance and enhanced data quality

Promote financial tracking and accountability

“Such partnership should build on existing and emerging initiatives, connect them, and to encourage wider participation of stakeholders in an inclusive manner,” the report said.

“One Forest Summit has served as an effective catalyst to convene various institutions and thought leaders on this important subject. A global partnership and platform can help sustain this momentum, and help accelerate the engagement of additional public and private partners and IPLCs.”

The working group said GEF “may be encouraged to support such a global platform, and facilitate its member countries to support programmes at the national level”.

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our weekly biodiversity newsletter ***