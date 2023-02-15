Central bank outlines the benefits and risks of “debt-for-nature” swaps

The central bank of one of the world’s largest economies has suggested that so-called “debt-for-nature” swaps could tackle two of the world’s most significant issues – the rising debts facing low-income countries and nature degradation – but cautioned that the full effects and associated risks of the policy must be fully considered.

Paris-based Banque de France argued in a report dated January/February 2023, that the rising interest in debt-for-nature swaps could offer clear respite to low-and middle-income nations that are particularly fragile in the wake of the pandemic, but that the policy tool does not represent a systemic solution to the current pervasive destruction of nature, containing both financial and environmental risks.

Calls have been mounting to ramp up the rollout of debt-for-nature deals, with conservationists pointing to the injustice that poorer indebted countries, often former colonies, owe vast sums of money to the rich world while also holding natural resources that urgently need protecting, such as rainforests and wetlands.

One recent example of such a deal was between Portugal and its former colony Cape Verde, which is threatened by sea level rise and coastal erosion and owes about €140 million to the European country, and more than €400 mln to other entities.

The debt-for-nature swap negotiated between the two would see an initial €12 mln of scheduled debt repayments now moved into a climate fund to help the West African island decarbonise its energy system and adapt to climate change.

Momentum is building behind such deals, with Zambia also discussing a similar proposal with non-profit WWF.

The IMF has backed the type of relief and stated in a December report that debt-for-nature swaps “free up fiscal resources so that governments can improve resilience without triggering a fiscal crisis or sacrificing spending on other development priorities”.

BENEFITS

The French central bank pointed out the significant benefits of some of these deals, referring to the 39 agreements that have taken place between 1987 and 2015 and the need to immediately address the worsening issue of rising debt in low-income nations.

The World Bank said in December that the world’s poorest countries now owe some $62 billion in annual debt service, a year-on-year increase in 2022 of 35%, also warning of a rising risk of defaults due to fiscal efforts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, that has exacerbated the problem in recent years.

Banque de France wrote that for the beneficiary country, the reduction in the weight of its public debt loosens the balance of payment constraints, and makes it possible to reallocate funds for investments essential to mitigating climate change or protecting biodiversity.

The report pointed out that indebted nations are also typically those most exposed to climate change and the degradation of nature, suggesting that the two issues could be linked when proposing solutions.

CHALLENGES

But debt-for-nature swaps also bring with them many financial, governmental, and environmental risks, with Banque de France underlining that for them to have the most success, they should take place in a stable macroeconomic environment.

For example, with exchange rates and inflation volatile and uncertain, entering into an agreement during such a turbulent period – such as 2023 when much of the world could enter into recession – could erode the real value of the beneficiary country’s commitments in terms of nature conservation as well as slow their implementation over time.

The authors cited the case study of Zambia in 1989 whereby the weakness of its currency saw funds provided via a debt exchange exhausted within a year.

The beneficiary state may also see itself as suffering from a perceived loss of sovereignty as part of the process of the deal, in particular when trying to ensure the local and often Indigenous populations receive the benefits.

This is especially crucial in the case of biodiversity and often cited as a significant challenge to climate finance.

The report also pointed to the challenges with negotiations, pointing out that reaching a deal to relieve the debt of the Seychelles, for example, lasted four years, with the length of time also adding substantial transaction costs.

Such deals are also not easy to scale and replicate due to their inherent context-dependent nature, meaning the Seychelles model could not then simply be utilised, according to the authors.

OTHER OPTIONS

La Banque de France instead proposed crediting as an option, though regarding biodiversity most methodologies for crediting restoration or avoided degradation are nascent.

Ensuring additionality and the actual quantification of the nature protection remains hard, especially if attempting to equate a monetary value to an area of protection, as an example.

Many biodiversity experts have urged that any potential market for crediting protection and restoration avoids deploying a similar metric to the “tonne is a tonne” approach adopted in carbon markets.

Another option would be to issue green bonds to the indebted nation.

Both such efforts rely on the standardisation of markets which, in the case of biodiversity crediting could take years and can also be perceived as existing within a system controlled by the richer nations to which the money is owed.

That said, in the wake of the historic framework agreed at the UN’s biodiversity summit in December, financial participants are generally optimistic that the deal will channel steady flows of private finance into conservation and restoration.

By Roy Manuell – roy@carbon-pulse.com

