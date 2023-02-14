Business group puts biodiversity market in spotlight with new working group

With momentum picking up quickly for the emerging voluntary biodiversity credit market, a European business group has set up a three-year working group for members to grapple with its fundamental challenges and opportunities.

French consultants CDC Biodiversite launched the Business for Positive Biodiversity Club (B4B+ Club) in 2016 to provide a forum for large companies and financials to get to grips with issues such as biodiversity footprinting, business impacts and dependencies, and potential actions that can be taken to reduce nature loss.

Over the next three years, biodiversity markets will be among its key focus areas, with the new working group currently preparing for the first session, to be held in May.

“[We] decided to create this new working group around biodiversity credits as we identified a real acceleration of this topic lately. It is always hard to navigate in new and quickly evolving ecosystems, even more with such a high level of technicality,” Elisa Magueur, a B4B+ Club research officer, told Carbon Pulse.

She said the group will seek to help members understand the landscape and the methodological questions that are at stake, and also give them the opportunity to test existing approaches and methodologies linked to biodiversity credits.

“We see this new working group as a good place to encourage and develop best practices, notably through pilots or case studies,” she added.

That might include test runs for biodiversity credit transactions in the longer term, according to Magueur.

Global market proponents are currently in the process of shaping the technical as well as philosophical fundamentals of the market, while in parallel a handful of companies and organisations have launched the first credit types through a “learning by doing” approach.

Project developers and conservation groups say there is rapidly increasing interest among companies globally to get involved in this new market, even though businesses – mostly represented by their ESG managers – so far have been slow to to make final decisions to commit.

Some firms are keen to make their first acquisitions already, though.

Through active policy-making on biodiversity reporting requirements and target setting, Europe is poised to play a central role in the emerging market, and B4B+ Club’s membership counts large European businesses such as EDF, Engie, Hermes, L’Oreal, Schneider Electric, and Total, as well as financials like Amundi Asset Management, HSBC, Mirova, and Societe Generale.

The biodiversity market working group is also drawing interest from a number of companies that are not currently members, according to Magueur.

Its main topics over the three years will be accuracy, verification, and ecological equivalence.

Accuracy and verification are fundamental topics to gain the ability to issue credible and high-integrity credits.

As for ecological equivalence – which feeds into the debate over which types of projects and credits are suitable for which buyers or investors – the working group will discuss the issue in terms of location (how far away from the negative impacts can a project meant to counter that be located), temporality (how do you counterbalance damage that has already happened), and ecosystem types.

Meanwhile, this year the club is also launching working groups on textiles and energy utilities.

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our weekly biodiversity newsletter ***