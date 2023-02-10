Bank identifies heightened investor interest in biodiversity, and ways to get involved

An increasing number of investors are looking to integrate biodiversity into their investment frameworks, according to Morgan Stanley, one of the largest global investment management and financial services companies, describing options for portfolio integration.

“We are receiving an increasing number of questions from investors on how to integrate biodiversity into their investment frameworks, particularly following the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF),” the company wrote in a research note on Friday.

It expects this interest to grow as related regulations and legislation strengthen or transparency requirements intensify, but noted that this “could take time” to playout.

The authors pointed to three primary approaches to biodiversity integration that may be considered by investors, noting current limitations to each approach.

NEGATIVE SCREENING

Morgan Stanley pointed out that investors could choose to screen out companies or sectors deemed to be exposed to biodiversity related controversies or material risk.

There is information available on what these sectors may be from providers such the International Capital Market Association, which lists construction, food and agriculture, maritime, metals and mining, and water utilities as having the most material impact on biodiversity.

Meanwhile, according to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the highest impact sectors include forest products and fisheries, food, beverage and tobacco, mining, oil and gas, and transportation.

Morgan Stanley noted however, that based on their conversations with investors, negative screening is the “least favoured strategy.”

CONTROVERSIAL COMMODITIES

When considering a new investment, investors could ensure that underlying commodities are not linked to controversial activities, particularly deforestation, or other practices associated with biodiversity loss.

However, collecting the data to perform this analyses would currently be challenging, Morgan Stanley noted.

Emerging legislation and transparency requirements may begin to help, the authors noted, describing the UK’s 2021 Environmental Act, and US 2021 FOREST Act. Both pieces of legislation look to ban imports related to illegal deforestation, as providing some data on covered commodities such as palm oil, soybeans, cattle, cocoa, coffee, maize, cattle, rubber, or wood pulp.

INVESTING IN SOLUTIONS

Morgan Stanley has identified six land-use related “solution stocks”, listing companies with exposure to sustainable practices such as precision agriculture, vertical farming, and digital farming.

The firm also lists other public offerings related to climate and waste solutions, such as renewable energy companies and plastic recyclers, where the combined total listing of “solutions stocks” amounts to 103 options.

The note does not specifically mention the emerging market for biodiversity credits as an option for investing in solutions.

It does however note that nature-related financial instruments more broadly “usually struggle to meet the investment criteria of institutional investors”, such as attractive financial returns, volume, and liquidity in secondary markets.

