Operations Analyst, Climate Metrics, IFC – Washington DC

Job #: req7182

Organization: IFC

Sector: Climate Change

Grade: GE

Term Duration: 3 years 0 months

Recruitment Type: Local Recruitment

Location: Washington, DC,United States

Required Language(s): English

Preferred Language(s): Closing Date: 5/22/2020 (MM/DD/YYYY) at 11:59pm UTC

Do you want to build a career that is full of meaning and impact? The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. Working with more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, we use our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities where they are needed most. Visit www.ifc.org

IFC helps developing countries achieve sustainable growth by financing investment, mobilizing capital in international financial markets, and providing advisory services to businesses and governments. As part of the IFC, the Climate Business Department (CBD) works across the organization to develop innovative private sector solutions that offer global climate benefits delivered through the private sector. CBD provides IFC with climate-smart business development support, climate finance innovation, as well as climate policy and metrics. The Climate Policy and Metrics unit (CBDPT) in CBD is responsible for supporting IFC investment teams to identify and account for climate investments, track committed climate finance, partner with Treasury on the IFC’s Green Bond Program, lead climate risk management and develop thought leadership via publications and external partnerships. It is in this context that the CBDPT is seeking to recruit an Operations Analyst (Climate Metrics) to be based in Washington DC and who will report to CBDPT Manager.

Role & Responsibilities : The Operations Analyst will support critical services to identify, assess, account and report climate related components and impacts of IFC’s investment, advisory and green bond issuance activities. The Operations Analyst will also support the development of novel methodologies and products to scale up IFC climate investments and green finance activity in emerging markets.

The scope of work is to support the climate metrics team at IFC. It demands working closely with operations and investment officers across investment and advisory groups and regional departments of IFC, the World Bank, MIGA and supporting IFC in joint methodological and reporting effort with other MDBs and IFIs. The responsibilities, include, but are not limited to:

Support technical work on GHG Accounting and Climate Finance Tracking.

Support growth of IFC climate related investments through work across industries to maintain and enhance climate metrics, methodologies and reporting formats, and metrics development for novel business opportunities.

Support Investment teams in work with internal tracking and reporting tools to ensure timely and accurate climate data capturing.

Support the process for capturing corporate climate finance and impact data and internal and external reporting.

Help analyzing climate related data sets to guide strategic decisions.

Support CBDPT work with IFC industries and the regions through the project cycle to assess, account and report climate related components in IFC’s investment and advisory projects as per the latest Climate Definitions and metrics guidance for sectors.

Support Climate Metrics Team on climate assessments of IFC pipelines, client and project-level climate assessment, trainings, development of tailored climate metrics-related terms for inclusion into the loan agreements, and recommendations to include relevant climate related information in project documentation.

Support calculation of Gross and Net GHG emissions and support implementation of carbon pricing, as well GHG emission reductions for climate change mitigation projects in accordance with IFC’s sector-specific Guidance Note and in close coordination with industry specialists.

Provide corporate support to relevant internal IFC units on an as-needed basis, including inter alia: Green Bond and Blended Finance team

Support Metrics team in various climate metrics related initiatives, incl. harmonization of GHG accounting and climate finance tracking methodologies with MDBs and IFIs

Support preparation of climate finance datasets for the Annual External Audit in preparation for the IFC Annual Report, as well as the datasets for IFC GHG emissions disclosures.

Support the periodic update of climate metrics and standards used by IFC across all its activities along the investments and advisory cycles.

Other activities that the team is asked to undertake from time to time or as the mandate changes.

Selection Criteria

Keen interest in development finance and multicultural environments

Graduate degree in Engineering, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science or related scientific discipline.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in GHG accounting, Life Cycle Analysis, Impact Reporting or related climate metrics areas.

Experience in financial sector is a plus.

Experience in the detailed assessment of climate change mitigation or adaptation aspects of investments.

Experience in green bonds and other green finance instruments is a strong plus.

In-depth knowledge of Excel analytical tools, incl. pivot tables, and presentation tools other computer-based analytical tools is a plus. Experience of work with databases and on-line platforms. Good analytical skills.

Demonstrated track record working effectively in international teams which span time-zones and to communicate ideas clearly and confidently, articulate issues and recommend solutions.

Ability to manage and produce quality reports and presentations as required.

Willingness and ability to travel.



APPLY HERE