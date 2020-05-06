EU Aviation Allowance prices crash as COVID-19 grounds sector

Published 23:01 on May 6, 2020 / Last updated at 00:17 on May 7, 2020 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments

Prices for EU Aviation Allowances (EUAA) have collapsed in the past few days as experts see zero demand in the coming months from the sector, which has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.