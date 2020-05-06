Italy’s Enel advances hedging as coal output sinks

Published 19:37 on May 6, 2020 / Last updated at 23:43 on May 6, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Italian utility Enel advanced its EU power hedging during Q1, resulting in a more heavily hedged position as its coal exit accelerated and it sidestepped early financial impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.