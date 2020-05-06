Annual EUA withdrawal number to be published on May 8 -EU Commission

The European Commission will on Friday publish figures determining how many EU ETS carbon allowances will be removed from the market over the 12 months from September, with this year's calculation release date coming a week earlier than normal.