Principal Consultant, Net Zero Carbon Strategies, Climate17 – Home-based

Location: home-based

Our client is a specialist strategy and sustainability consultancy focused on supporting organisations to grasp the opportunities and navigate the risks associated with a transition to net-zero emissions.

They are a young and dynamic consultancy which, whilst at early stages of their development, have already secured a strong pipeline of work.

Due to this, they are currently seeking to hire a Principal Consultant to join and grow with the business, in order to help deliver the existing work and support the organisation in their future growth.

You will be joining an experienced team who have worked together over several years on major consultancy projects, as well as driving business growth and operational improvement programmes.

This role has plenty of opportunity for progression and could potentially become the Carbon Lead for the business.

Responsibilities

Supporting the Directors and having an influence on the company as it grows.

Lead on clients and programmes of consultancy work across Energy, Carbon and Sustainability.

Lead projects and proposals to win new business

Oversee more junior members of the team where required.

Requirements

Experience in carbon management and energy reduction is a priority, however, we are also keen to hear from you if you have other strategy, advisory, digital, infrastructure and/or sustainability experience.

Experience in business development and helping to co-create value with clients, taking forward leads, bids and projects.

Values driven and experienced in developing long-lasting value for clients, embrace innovation, care about the world we live in and can build long lasting relationships.

Strong communication skills, and growing experience of collaborating with diverse stakeholders/audiences.

Effective and proactive team member, capable of supporting and developing others around you.

Our client has a clear vision of the purpose of the company and being fair to people and the planet is a core principle. For this role, they are looking for someone that believes in this to.

Apply today

For further information, please contact David Blake on 0777255 2751, or send your CV to david@climate17.com.