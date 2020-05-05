Emissions reductions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic increase the need for California to implement an annual surplus metric for its WCI-linked carbon market, with a rule-based mechanism the best solution to adjust future allowance supply, an ETS watchdog official told Carbon Pulse.
WCI auction outlook strengthens need for annual banking metric, rule-based adjustment -expert
Emissions reductions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic increase the need for California to implement an annual surplus metric for its WCI-linked carbon market, with a rule-based mechanism the best solution to adjust future allowance supply, an ETS watchdog official told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.