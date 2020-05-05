Australian industry body wants to link offsets with renewable crediting

Published 10:05 on May 5, 2020 / Last updated at 21:04 on May 5, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Australia should drive additional investments in low-carbon energy by making Large-scale Generation Certificates (LGCs) and government-issued carbon credits fungible as part of a wider plan to back a low-emission recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, the Clean Energy Council said Tuesday.