EU ETS non-compliance rises in 2019

Published 21:12 on May 4, 2020 / Last updated at 01:27 on May 5, 2020

More than 300 installations and airlines failed to meet their obligations under the EU ETS in 2019, according to data published by the European Commission on Monday, with the non-compliance rate jumping by nearly 50% since last year.