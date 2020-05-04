Americas Policy Analyst, Vivid Economics – London

Job title: Policy analyst, Americas

Company: Vivid Economics

Location of work: London, UK

Compensation range:

Salary of £35,000-45,000 per year, plus annual bonus

Share options scheme

43 days of paid holiday per year, including UK bank holidays

Closing date: Interviews will be held on a rolling basis

Summary:

We are currently looking for Policy Analysts covering energy and climate policies in Canada, USA, Mexico, and LatAm. The candidate is expected to monitor and analyse policy developments, brief internal and external stakeholders and to contribute with their policy expertise to ongoing projects. The candidate has a positive team and client attitude, with a strong motivation to have a tangible impact on our environment and the economy.

Experience in monitoring and analysing policy developments, and relevant language skills are strongly preferred.

While the successful candidate is expected to focus on the role outlined above, they will also be required to contribute economic analysis to a range of other projects across the company’s focal areas.

Description of the role

A successful Policy Analysts independently monitors and understands policy developments in their regions to produce high quality end products such as briefings, and to input their knowledge into ongoing projects.

A deep understanding of policy, what drives policy and the impacts of policy is essential. The role will involve working in teams as well as independently to formulate evidence-based insights and translate them into credible, clear and compelling advice. The candidate will have worked in a consultancy, financial institution or think tank, and will understand what it takes to manage and successfully deliver projects in challenging contexts internationally.

A first class or upper second class degree is required. An MSc/MA or Ph.D. in a relevant field preferred. Fluency in English is essential, and language skills for their regions are a plus.

The candidate ideally has a demonstrated track record of working on relevant topics, delivering high quality research to inform senior decision-making in government, international organisations, and/or private sector financial institutions. The candidate should have experience working in the following areas:

Drafting briefs on policy and regulatory developments;

Providing rapid assessments of emerging developments

Scoping, review and synthesising large quantities of quantitative and qualitative evidence;

Translating technical research and strategy advise into clear, concise and relevant messaging and recommendations for high-level decision makers;

In addition, any of the following criteria is a plus:

network of contacts in the covered region;

experience in preparing briefs and covering emerging issues in detail;

Travel in this role is limited.

Reporting and supervisory relationships

The Policy Analyst will work independently on a day-to-day basis, with line management of an Engagement Manager or above. The contribution to projects will be managed by the respective project managers.

How to apply via our website vivideconomics.com/careers

Deadline 30 May 2020

We are hiring for Policy Analysts. Come join us!

http://www.vivideconomics.com/careers-2