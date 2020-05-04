Engagement Manager, Carbon and offset markets, Vivid Economics – London

Job title: Engagement Manager, Carbon and offset markets

Company: Vivid Economics

Location of work: London, UK

Compensation range:

Salary of £62,000-70,000 per year, plus annual bonus

Share options scheme

43 days of paid holiday per year, including UK bank holidays

Closing date: Interviews will be held on a rolling basis

Summary:

We are currently looking for an Engagement Manager with expertise and track record in carbon and offset markets to support internal and external project management and develop our strategy and expertise in this area. The candidate is expected to take a lead with senior team members on growing and delivering our portfolio of climate related projects. The candidate must has a positive team and client attitude, with a strong motivation to have a tangible impact on our environment and the economy.

Carbon and offset markets are growing at an exciting rate, so we are looking for a candidate with a proven track record in voluntary carbon markets and a strong understanding of demand and supply sources. Candidates ideally have experience in the design or operation of emissions trading systems, carbon taxes or crediting mechanisms. Further, candidates should have experience in trading carbon, or provided actionable carbon market outlooks.

While the successful candidate is expected to focus on the role outlined above, they will also contribute economic analysis to a range of other projects across the company’s climate projects.

We pride ourselves in our innovative approaches and entrepreneurial spirit. If the idea of shaping this area excites you, apply to join the team.

Description of the role

A successful Engagement Manager is able to analyse complex economic problems, design and apply advanced methods, and produce high quality end products. An Engagement Manager will also be expected to manage lead staff and projects, as well as to begin to develop client relationships.

Strategic advisory experience is essential. The role will involve working in teams as well as independently to formulate evidence-based insights and translate them into credible, clear and compelling advice. The candidate will have worked in a consultancy, development partner or non-governmental organisation, think tank, or the public sector, and will understand what it takes to manage and successfully deliver projects in challenging contexts internationally. Significant experience working with offset buyers is preferred.

The work area is evolving and currently focuses on

Creating outlooks of compliance markets, particularly the EU ETS

Providing frequent regulatory updates internally as well as to clients

Supervising and creating carbon market and offset market modelling, building on our whole-economy modelling kit and long track record on climate analysis

A strong track-record in project management in client-facing roles is required.

A first class or upper second class degree in economics, finance, business or a closely related field is required. An MSc/MA or Ph.D. in a relevant field preferred. Fluency in English is essential.

International travel may be expected as part of this role.

Reporting and supervisory relationships

An Engagement Manager is often the primary lead on a project. As a result, an Engagement Manager will supervise up to five people, at Senior Economist, Economist and Analyst grade, on any one given project. An Engagement Manager will manage typically three to five projects at any time. They will also have direct line management responsibilities including professional development, feedback and mentorship for between two to six people. An Engagement Manager will report to the Principal leading our offsets work. Oversight can be limited and an Engagement Manager is expected to take substantial responsibility for delivery of high quality outputs. An Engagement Manager will also report to the Directors regarding non-project work, such as client development and operational responsibilities.

Deadline 30 June 2020