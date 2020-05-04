Engagement Manager, Competitiveness and industry strategy, Vivid Economics – London

Job title: Engagement Manager, Competitiveness and industry strategy

Company: Vivid Economics

Location of work: London, UK

Compensation range:

– Salary of £62,000-£70,000 per year plus annual bonus for Engagement Manager Salary or

– £48,000-56,000 per year plus annual bonus for Senior Economist

– Share options scheme

– 43 days of paid holiday per year, including UK bank holidays

Closing date: Interviews will be held on a rolling basis

Summary:

We are currently looking for an Engagement Manager or Senior Economist with particular expertise in competitiveness and industry strategy to lead on project delivery and client engagement and to develop our strategy and expertise in this area. The candidate is also expected to take a lead on growing and delivering our portfolio of climate related projects.

Experience in climate change policy, industrial organisation or energy economics is preferred. Candidates that have experience in the design or operation of emissions trading systems, carbon taxes or offsets mechanisms and how this affects industries and their competitiveness are strongly encouraged to apply.

While the successful candidate is expected to focus on the role outlined above, they will also contribute economic analysis to a range of other projects across the company’s focus areas.

Description of the role

A successful Engagement Manager or Senior Economist is able to analyse complex economic problems, design and apply advanced methods, and produce high quality end products. An Engagement Manager will also be expected to manage staff and projects as well as to begin to develop client relationships.

Strategic advisory experience is essential. The role will involve working in teams as well as independently to formulate evidence-based insights and translate them into credible, clear and compelling advice. The candidate will have worked in a consultancy, development partner or non-governmental organisation, think tank, or the public sector, and will understand what it takes to manage and successfully deliver projects in challenging contexts internationally. Significant experience working with emissions-intensive industries, industry associations or UK and EU governments are a plus.

A strong track-record in project management in client-facing roles is required.

A first class or upper second class degree in economics or a closely related field is required. An MSc/MA or Ph.D. in a relevant field preferred. Fluency in English is essential. Working knowledge of other languages, particularly French and Spanish, are a bonus.

As an expert in competitiveness and industry strategy the candidate must have a demonstrated track record of working on applied policy issues in the private sector. Ideally, this would be the context of producing high quality research to inform senior decision-making. The candidate should have experience working in the following areas:

Understanding of climate policy and how this affects competitiveness of industries

Experience developing and using financial and trade models

Understanding of decision-making within capital- and emissions-intensive industries, particularly power, steel, cement and chemicals

Scoping, identification of data sources and development of economic and econometric models for analysing competitiveness impacts and potentially carbon leakage

Scoping, prioritising and developing policy recommendations for industrial policy and competitiveness

In addition, any of the following criteria is a plus:

network of contacts, particularly among policy makers and emissions-intensive industries;

experience in preparing proposals and winning work;

project management, including oversight of multiple project teams.

International travel may be expected as part of this role, up to a maximum of around one in every six weeks.

Reporting and supervisory relationships

An Engagement Manager is often the primary lead on a project. As a result, an Engagement Manager will supervise up to five people, at Senior Economist, Economist and Analyst grade, on any one given project. An Engagement Manager will manage typically three to five projects at any time. They will also have direct line management responsibilities including professional development, feedback and mentorship for between two to six people. An Engagement Manager will report to either a Director or Principal. Oversight can be limited and an Engagement Manager is expected to take substantial responsibility for delivery of high quality outputs. An Engagement Manager will also report to the Directors regarding non-project work, such as client development and operational responsibilities.

A Senior Economist will often lead the technical delivery aspects of a project or workstream. They would typically supervise up to two people on any given project, and work across two to three projects at any time.

How to apply via our website vivideconomics.com/careers

Deadline 30 June 2020

