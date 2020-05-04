Engagement Manager, Climate Policy, Vivid Economics – London

Job title: Engagement Manager, Climate Policy

Company: Vivid Economics

Location of work: London, UK

Compensation range:

– Salary of £62,000-£70,000 per year, plus annual bonus for Engagement Manager Salary

– Share options scheme

– 43 days of paid holiday per year, including UK bank holidays

Closing date: Interviews will be held on a rolling basis

Summary:

We are currently looking for an Engagement Manager with expertise in climate policy to support internal and external project management and develop our strategy and expertise in this area. The candidate is expected to take a lead on growing and delivering our portfolio of climate related projects.

5 or more years’ experience in climate change policy or economics is a must. Candidates must have experience in the design or operation of emissions trading systems, carbon taxes or crediting mechanisms. Additional experience in modelling climate policies, for instance using general equilibrium or energy systems models, is preferred.

While the successful candidate is expected to focus on the role outlined above, they will also be required to contribute economic analysis to a range of other projects across the company’s focal areas.

Description of the role

A successful Engagement Manager is able to analyse complex economic problems, design and apply advanced methods, and produce high quality end products. They will manage staff and projects, as well as to begin to develop client relationships.

Strategic advisory experience is essential. The role will involve working in teams as well as independently to formulate evidence-based insights and translate them into credible, clear and compelling advice. The candidate will have worked in a consultancy, development partner or non-governmental organisation, think tank, or the public sector, and will understand what it takes to manage and successfully deliver projects in challenging contexts internationally.

A first class or upper second class degree in economics or a closely related field is required. An MSc/MA or Ph.D. in a relevant field preferred. Fluency in English is essential. Working knowledge of other languages, particularly French and Spanish, are a bonus.

As a climate policy expert within the Climate Strategy Practice group, the candidate must have a demonstrated track record of working on carbon pricing policies in a policy, advisory, modelling or research capacity. The candidate should have experience working in the following areas:

the design and operation of carbon pricing systems, including developing fit-for-purpose advise for public and/or private clients considering relevant political, economic, institutional and other practical constraints;

global trends in climate policy and UNFCCC negotiations and implications for the development of carbon markets;

the use of different classes of model in climate policy analysis, including CGE and/or macroeconomic models, energy systems models, and bespoke models and quantitative techniques with an ability to assess the advantages and disadvantages of different models for different assignments;

experience in translating rigorous analysis into clear, concise and relevant messaging and recommendations for high-level decision makers;

In addition, any of the following criteria is a plus:

network of contacts in amongst policy makers and multilateral organisations working on carbon pricing;

experience in preparing proposals and winning work;

project management, including oversight of multiple project teams.

International travel may be expected as part of this role, up to a maximum of around one in every six weeks.

Reporting and supervisory relationships

An Engagement Manager is often the primary lead on a project. As a result, an Engagement Manager will supervise up to five people, at Senior Economist, Economist and Analyst grade, on any one given project. An Engagement Manager will manage typically three to five projects at any time. They will also have direct line management responsibilities including professional development, feedback and mentorship for between two to six people. An Engagement Manager will report to either a Director or Principal. Oversight can be limited and an Engagement Manager is expected to take substantial responsibility for delivery of high quality outputs. An Engagement Manager will also report to the Directors regarding non-project work, such as client development and operational responsibilities.

