Principal, Carbon and offset markets, Vivid Economics – London

Job title: Principal, Carbon and offset markets

Company: Vivid Economics

Location of work: London, UK

Compensation range:

Salary of £72,000-£85,000 per year, plus annual bonus

Share options scheme

43 days of paid holiday per year, including UK bank holidays

Closing date: Interviews will be held on a rolling basis

Summary:

We are currently looking for a Principal with strong expertise and significant track record in carbon and offset markets to support internal and external project management while develop our strategy and expertise in this area. The candidate is expected to take a lead on growing and delivering our portfolio of climate related projects. The candidate must have a positive team and client attitude, with a strong motivation to have a tangible impact on our environment and the economy.

The role of Principal at Vivid Economics is a senior role with responsibility for excellent project delivery, strong economic analysis, and significant client and business development responsibilities.

Carbon and offset markets are growing at an exciting rate, so we are looking for a candidate with a proven track record in voluntary carbon markets and a strong understanding of demand and supply sources. Candidates ideally have experience in the design or operation of emissions trading systems, carbon taxes or crediting mechanisms. Further, candidates should have experience in trading carbon, or provided actionable carbon market outlooks.

While the successful candidate is expected to focus on the role outlined above, they will also be o contribute economic analysis to a range of other projects across the company’s climate projects.

We pride ourselves in our innovative approaches and entrepreneurial spirit. If the idea of shaping this area excites you, apply to join the team.

Description of the role

A successful Principal is primarily directing the strategy of this growing area. As such, they direct the analysis of complex economic problems, design and apply advanced methods, and produce high quality end products with the support of several managers and economists. A Principal is the key client-lead and is able to develop and maintain client relationships.

Strategic advisory experience is essential. The role will involve leading teams as well as independently to formulate evidence-based insights and translate them into credible, clear and compelling advice. The candidate will have worked in a consultancy, development partner or non-governmental organisation, think tank, or the public sector, and will understand what it takes to manage and successfully deliver projects in challenging contexts internationally. Significant experience working with offset buyers is preferred, and a clear track record of generating and converting business opportunities.

The Principal leads the entire offset markets area, that currently focuses on

Outlooks of compliance markets, particularly the EU ETS

Frequent regulatory updates internally as well as to clients

Carbon market and offset market modelling, building on our whole-economy modelling kit and long track record on climate analysis

Experience in senior leadership roles, strong project management track record and extensive client interactions in the past are required for a Principal.

A first class or upper second class degree in economics, finance, business or a closely related field is required. An MSc/MA or Ph.D. in a relevant field preferred. Fluency in English is essential, and further languages, in particular Spanish, are appreciated.

International travel may be expected as part of this role.

Reporting and supervisory relationships

A Principal oversees the work of several project managers, who in turn oversee economists and analysts. They lead product development, prove strategic direction for projects, quality-assure final client outputs, face clients on a day to day basis to develop and convert opportunities. This role responds to a Director, of course with substantial day-to-day autonomy, and works closely with other Principals and Directors on the strategic direction of climate topics.

How to apply via our website vivideconomics.com/careers

Deadline 30 June 2020