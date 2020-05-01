Compliance entities’ California carbon positions edge down as speculators maintain holdings

Published 21:33 on May 1, 2020 / Last updated at 21:44 on May 1, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities continued to trim their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position on the secondary market, while speculators total holdings remained roughly unchanged week-on-week, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data released Friday.