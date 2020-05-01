New York’s draft RGGI regulation would trigger penalty on biomass plant

A New York-based RGGI facility must surrender allowances for failing to comply with historical obligations if the state adopts its proposed post-2020 ETS regulation, a state official confirmed on Friday.