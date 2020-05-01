California LCFS posts 160k credit surplus in Q4 2019

Published 16:26 on May 1, 2020 / Last updated at 16:26 on May 1, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit generation bucked three straight quarters of deficits over the final three months of 2019, with stronger electric vehicle and renewable diesel figures helping to boost the surplus bank over 8 million tonnes to finish the year, according to data posted Thursday.