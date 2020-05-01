New Jersey’s RGGI emissions hide significant drops for Q1

Published 15:38 on May 1, 2020 / Last updated at 15:38 on May 1, 2020

New Jersey's entrance into the Northeast US carbon market prompted RGGI emissions to rise during Q1, but the Garden State’s return overshadowed significant reductions from the other nine member states as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.