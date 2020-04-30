WCI participants complete second exchange-traded California carbon offset deal

Published 20:02 on April 30, 2020 / Last updated at 20:05 on April 30, 2020

WCI market participants traded California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) without any invalidation risk on ICE for only the second time ever on Thursday, representing the first transaction in over a year for the sparsely-used contract.