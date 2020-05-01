NA Markets: California allowances climb on greater buying, RGGI rises on bullish post-2020 outlook

Published 01:27 on May 1, 2020 / Last updated at 01:27 on May 1, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices neared the WCI floor price this week as higher compliance buying offset fewer sellers in the market, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values rose to a nine-week high on bullish sentiment about post-2020 revisions to the ETS.