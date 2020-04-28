ETS ‘fit for purpose’ for current EU targets, but may struggle long-term -report

Published 00:00 on April 28, 2020 / Last updated at 00:35 on April 28, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS, Shipping / No Comments

The EU ETS is 'fit for purpose' to deliver the bloc's current climate objectives, even despite the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but it will struggle to deliver the long-term ambitions under the European Green Deal in its current shape, according to a report released Tuesday.