California legislators ask governor to resist climate policy rollback amid COVID-19

Published 17:21 on April 28, 2020 / Last updated at 00:26 on April 29, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Three dozen California lawmakers asked Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday to hold firm on environmental and public health regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing industry attempts to utilise the virus outbreak to weaken those policies.