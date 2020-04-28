Project Manager, Energy, Environment and Resources Department, Chatham House – London

Are you passionate about climate security, environmental sustainability and making sure our societies are resilient and adaptive to future climate stress? Do you enjoy working in a collaborative and stimulating environment? Do you have strong quantitative and analytical abilities, excellent interpersonal skills and a history of successful project management and delivery? If this sounds like you, read on!

Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is an independent policy institute based in London. Our mission is to help build a sustainably secure, prosperous and just world. The Energy, Environment and Resources Department carries out independent, thought-leading research on critical issues of energy security, environmental protection and resource governance.

We are looking for an enthusiastic bilingual English-Mandarin individual to join the department as a Project Manager on a full-time basis. The ideal candidate will be a deeply committed, established leader on climate governance issues or related sustainability issues. Outstanding project management skills, excellent analytical ability and strong financial skills will also be required to join our dynamic, multi-disciplinary team and deliver on work that is a key strategic priority for our department.

Our ideal candidate is someone who can manage an ambitious multi-partner research agenda and drive effective climate change adaptation in both China and the UK. We want someone who is driven and passionate about accelerating the mainstreaming of climate risk concepts among a wide cohort of international actors with the potential to drive transformation at speed and scale.

We are an equal-opportunity employer, and we value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of any characteristics. If we can provide assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, please contact us on HR@chathamhouse.org.

Key Responsibilities

You will work with the team on project development, execution and monitoring. This will include:

Coordinating the production of research project outputs, with particular responsibility for liaising closely with relevant internal staff and external publishers.

Planning and running large public events, international workshops, and small roundtables, including management of invitations, travel, publicity, and other logistics.

Assisting with maintaining a database of contacts in line with GDPR legislation.

Contributing to initiatives that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Department as a whole.

Financial Management and Fundraising:

Managing accounting records and monitoring budget income and expenditure.

Ensuring budget compliance and preparing and submitting progress reports based on information gathered from a variety of project partners based in the UK and China.

Helping to maintain relationships with funders, involving them in relevant meetings where appropriate.

Assisting researchers and the Department Manager with the development of funding proposals for donors, including developing multi-year and multi-donor budgets and assisting with the enacting our donor support strategy.

Communications and Outreach:

Produce communications and draft publicity for project activities and ensure effective dissemination for target audiences including through social media.

Develop and maintain our webpages, twitter account and other promotional material.

Develop a digital communication and outreach plan; explore and maintain project communication tools, including outreach through social media tools.

Draft/compile and manage communications for the programme team and associated stakeholders.

Research Support:

Support the project’s research activities through the compilation of literature reviews, initial editing of research publications, acting as a rapporteur at meetings, and carrying out other background research as required.

Requirements:

You will have the following skills and experience:

Experience working on mid to large multi-year research projects in the area of climate change, environmental affairs and inclusive growth. Ability to speak and write in English and Mandarin. Excellent organizational skills and ability to complete multiple tasks simultaneously, independently, from start to finish and to a very high standard. Extensive experience in organizing and running high level events with international participants. Extensive project management and financial reporting including accurately creating and managing complex budgets and databases. A problem-solver with ability to show initiative, you will take ownership and juggle multiple projects at a time and work calmly under pressure. Excellent interpersonal skills and an ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of people using a wide range of communication tools. A passion for environmental and sustainability issues.



Benefits:

Benefits include approximately 37 days annual leave (inclusive of public holidays and Chatham House closure days), pension scheme, employee assistance programme, life assurance, staff canteen providing complimentary tea and coffee and lunch, and other benefits designed to suit your own personal lifestyle. All of this, in a professional, engaging and intellectually stimulating environment.

Please note that we are able to offer visa sponsorship for this role.

Closing date: May 9th 2020 at 10:00 am. You will be notified on the status of your application within 4 weeks of the closing date.

Salary: £32,000-£42,000 per annum (depending on experience)

Contract: Full time (35 hours per week), 2 year Fixed Term Contract.

