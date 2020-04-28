Carbon Footprinting Consultant, Engie Impact – London

Sustainability Solutions : EMEAI

ENGIE Impact delivers sustainability solutions and services to corporations, cities and governments across the globe. Comprised of existing and proven ENGIE Group businesses, ENGIE Impact brings together a wide range of strategic and technical capabilities, to provide a comprehensive offer to support clients in tackling their complex sustainability challenges from strategy to execution. Why join us?

With 18 offices worldwide and headquarters in New York City, ENGIE Impact today has a portfolio of 1,000 clients, including 25% of the Fortune 500 Companies, across more than 1,000,000 sites. Uniting ENGIE Insight, Ecova UK, Red Engineering and the Advisory and Advanced Analytics division of Tractebel under a common umbrella, ENGIE Impact was created to engage with executives and organizational leaders to set tailored strategies and specific roadmaps to achieve their sustainability and zero-carbon objectives, across energy, water, waste and more, globally.

As Carbon Footprinting Consultant within our Advisory department, you will contribute to develop its activities worldwide by :

Delivering international consultancy services related to sustainability and zero carbon roadmaps for a variety of clients: industrials, enterprises, airports, ports, cities etc.

Bringing technical expertise, strategy, and innovative solutions to clients in sustainability topics, particularly carbon footprinting (scope 1, 2, 3) and circularity.

Developing the associated expertise, new methodologies and tools specifications to fit with clients’ needs.

Sharing knowledge on these topics and coaching junior colleagues.

Working in team on industrial research projects, on projects for international clients, and for the ENGIE Group.

You use and contribute to the development and improvement of software tools dedicated to techno-economic assessment of energy transition (functional specifications).

You hold a Master or PhD degree in Engineering, environmental sciences or relevant domains.

You have at least 5 years of working experience, delivering carbon footprinting (scope 1, 2, 3) and carbon related projects for a variety of industry, in accordance with international standards.

Experience in a climate consulting firm and in CO2 Tracking will be a strong advantage.

Specific experience in circular economy applications will be a strong asset, particularly related to sustainability solutions to manage water, waste, resource for various types of clients (industrials, enterprises, airports, ports, cities etc.)

You have a strong consulting mindset, with an ability to adapt and develop sustainability roadmaps and carbon-related methodologies (assessment of carbon footprint) with various degree of granularity, depending on the specific client’s needs.

You have experience in using simulation tools to carry out this type of analysis.

You are passionate about bringing innovation in the sustainability realm.

You are fluent in English. Any other language is a bonus.

You are dynamic, creative, autonomous, client oriented, and you have a taste for high-level expertise.

You are willing to accept short term assignments abroad.

An innovative working environment (NWOW) with a real flexibility

A career in an international group, which is an active player in the zero-carbon transition and encourages innovation

A stable permanent position in an internationally reputed company with room for personal and professional development

An attractive compensation package with fringe benefits

Office location : London

All employment decisions shall be made without regard to age, race, creed, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, disability status, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, citizenship status or any other basis as protected by federal, state, or local law.

